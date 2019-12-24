Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohinoor Electronics announces state-of-the-art electronics showroom - Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai

Fast-growing consumer electronics chain, Kohinoor Televideo recently launched its state-of-the-art, experience-centric store - 'Kohinoor Grand Galleria' at Borivali West in Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 11:31 IST
Kohinoor Electronics announces state-of-the-art electronics showroom - Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai
Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Televideo along with Dia Mirza and Eason Cai, SRSC Head, from TCL . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fast-growing consumer electronics chain, Kohinoor Televideo recently launched its state-of-the-art, experience-centric store - 'Kohinoor Grand Galleria' at Borivali West in Mumbai. Spread across 20,000 square feet, Kohinoor Grand Galleria is home to dedicated brand zones like the exclusive LG H&A Clinic, Samsung 8K Lounge, Bosch and Siemens Home Arena that will showcase the latest technology on offering.

The new store hosted noted actress Dia Mirza as she inaugurated TCL's Red TV Fest for the first time in Mumbai along with Eason Cai, SRSC Head, TCL and Q3 Ventures Director, Jubin Peter. Kohinoor Grand Galleria will continue to expand and increase the number of brand experience zones thus helping shoppers experience products first hand.

Kohinoor Grand Galleria introduces a unique shopping experience in India and a global experience at one's doorstep. With highly trained and experienced staff personnel, making the right decision isn't confusing any longer.

"At Kohinoor, we have always believed in offering the best to our consumers, be it the price point, the quality, the variety, customer service or even the experience. In line with this, and to offer an exciting and refreshing experience for our customers, we have launched the Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai," said Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Televideo, speaking on launching yet another store in Mumbai, and hosting famed actor, Dia Mirza at Kohinoor Grand Galleria. "The Kohinoor Grand Galleria is India's first premium consumer electronics retail outlet set in new-age format that offers the most personalized experience. With exclusive offers and unmatched prices, we are certain that the store will attract not only seasoned shoppers and decision-makers but also the millennial generation," Mewani added.

Having recently launched, Kohinoor Grand Galleria hosted Mumbai's first Red TV Fest, TCLs flagship event in India. Present at Kohinoor Grand Galleria on the eve of TCL Red TV Fest was Eason Cai, SRSC Head, from TCL in India as well as Dia Mirza who presented a lucky winner a 65 Inch TCL LED TV.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Priyadarshan back with 'Hungama' sequel starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty

Director Priyadarshan and producer Ratan Jain on Tuesday announced the release date of the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pra...

Seahawks officially bring back RBs Lynch, Turbin

Beast Mode and Turbo are returning to Seattles backfield as the Seahawks attempt to salvage what has turned into an injury-ravaged playoff push with a backfield tandem blast from the franchises past. Marshawn Lynch passed his physical Monda...

Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets on Tuesday in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL. Chasing 148, the Hurricanes got off to a steady start as openers DArcy Short and Simon Milenko scored 25 runs inside four overs. ...

JNU evicted two of the six suspended students from hostels

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has evicted two of the six academically suspended students from the hostels. The students were academically suspended by the JNU administration after they allegedly heckled the Vice Chancellor and created ruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019