How STEM is educating students in four specific disciplines for better approach towards future generation

Every child is born with innate qualities and talents. The sole objective and aim of education should be to tap that hidden quality of a child and bring it in the forerun. Education has to empower and not overpower a child.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Centre of Excellence has its ethos based on empowering the schools to prepare their students for the future. STEMCOE (Stem Centre Of Excellence) is an educational firm that designs and provides STEM curriculum and teacher training.

STEMCOE, has its foundation laid on the belief of holistic education. Learning is also about imbibing and exploring. Learning becomes fun and interesting when a child when introduced to this very world of exploration. Subjects like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are no longer bracketed as tough and boring when a child starts owning and evolving these subjects. STEMCOE is an interdisciplinary approach that engages students in critical thinking through authentic and experiential learning experiences within the framework of standards-based instruction.

STEMCOE has its origins and roots in the United States of America. The faculties are well trained in the programs and have trained schools across the globe.

As a part of the school training program, the best trainers from Georgia Southern University, USA Dr. Kania Greer & Dr. Karin Fischer along with the CEO & Founder Dr. Paddy Sharma are going to train teachers of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur on 16th & 17th January 2020. The qualified candidates will get an opportunity to be a part of the global training program in the United States of America.

Padma Shri Kailash 'Manav' Founder and Chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan said, "Celebrating 150 years of Father of our Nation, we have to celebrate his ideologies. Bapu always viewed education as an all-round development and not just as literacy. He stressed on the whole development of a child, not just the mind. "

STEM celebrates this very ideology and aims at providing holistic education to the future of our country, to the foundation of a stronger society, to the children of today and stringer and sound citizens of tomorrow.

