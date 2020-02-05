Left Menu
Raheja Developers bags multiple awards at CNN News 18 Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards

Raheja Developers, a renowned real estate company headquartered in Delhi NCR witnessed a victorious night at CNN News 18 Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards held recently in Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:51 IST
Dimple Bhardwaj, Head - MarComm, Raheja Developers Ltd, receiving the award from the hands of veteran actor Gulshan Grover. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Developers, a renowned real estate company headquartered in Delhi NCR witnessed a victorious night at CNN News 18 Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards held recently in Mumbai. The third edition of CNN Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards 2020 brings together the iconic personalities of the real estate sectors.

The event was hosted at St Regis, Mumbai and garnered participation from notable real estate groups. Raheja Vanya, Raheja Revanta, The Delhi Mall, The Leela Sky Villas-Navin Minar won the prestigious accolades for Raheja Developers in this award night. The luxurious edifice of Raheja Vanya bagged the Green Project of the Year Award 2020. It is located in Sector 99A, Gurugram, where most of the apartments are 3 sides open with breathtaking views of the continuous surrounding green belt.

Raheja Revanta was felicitated with Luxury Project of the Year by CNN News 18 Real Estate Business Excellence Awards. The 1st phase of the project is almost ready for possession and is located in Sec 78 Gurugram. It is being constructed by Arabtec, the makers of Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The Delhi Mall, a futuristic project by the developers was honoured as the Commercial Project of the year. The mall was started with a vision to be the most happening commercial building of central/west Delhi. It houses almost all premium and international brands.

Raheja Developers also grabbed the award in the category of Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the year for its The Leela Sky Villas- Navin Minar. It is going to be the tallest tower of Delhi and would be the first 5 star branded residences with Leela Hotels. Continuing its supreme architectural finesse, visionary real estate innovations Raheja developers have been continuously rewarded with prominent national and international awards. Some of the awards received by the group are - -Euromoney UK has adjudged Raheja Developers as the best developer in India consecutively for 3 years 2011, 2012, 2013 and also in 2016.

-Cityscape Asia Awards for the commercial and residential category. -Best Developer Worldwide by OPP Awards, London

-Raheja Developers has been conferred with prestigious awards such as CNBC Awaaz - CRISIL Real Estate Awards -Asia Pacific Blomberg Google property Awards

-ZEE Business RICS Awards -Golden Peacock Award

-Realty Plus Excellence Award etc. Raheja Developers have been known to deliver marvellous projects in real estate by collaborating with foreign engineers and architects. Dimple Bhardwaj, Head of Marketing & Communication who received the awards on behalf of Raheja Developers said, "It has always been our endeavour to deliver best quality products to our customers and awards like these are a reminder of efforts & innovation we inculcate in our projects which makes them stand a class apart."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

