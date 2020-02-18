Intercell Empowers Students and Universities to Fuel Education 4.0

Gurgaon & New York: Business Wire India

A couple of years ago the World Economic Forum announced the Fourth Industrial Revolution – Industry 4.0. Given its nature and the disruptive technologies that will drive it, a lot is at stake for students and young professionals for it will impact their lives and the future of jobs.

With rapidly changing technologies the fight between tasks performed by humans and those performed by machines may appear to be fast reaching its pinnacle but there is light at the end of the tunnel. New sets of jobs are all set to arise, jobs that will place greater value on Human Skills and EQ will become the order of the day. Hence, it is vital for education system to produce better human competence to drive ML & AI. With no option left, Education has metamorphosed to quickly adapt to a new avatar – Education 4.0.

Education 4.0 will bring about a change that will put the student in the center of a futuristic ecosystem. Education will be demand led, based on competency, will incorporate disruptive technologies and will be a lifelong affair. Entrepreneurship and other dynamic options will emerge as preferred choices, hence our educational systems must have enabling provisions in its syllabus to encourage, and further the mindset. Education and the many ways it manifests into learning then empowers an individual to have a successful livelihood.

Intercell is an idea borne out of Education 4.0 and introduces an absolutely novel concept of ‘mentoring’. Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO of Intercell quotes – “Universities around the world are coming forward and embracing this initiative by Intercell.” Of all the facilities available to a student or a young professional the advantage of getting mentored by a seasoned professional was hitherto unheard of. A large percentage of students either went with the general flow and took up course academics under peer pressure or took up career decisions on advice and counseling which led to resentment and unnecessary stress later. This phenomenon is also the main reason for the right candidates getting stuck in the wrong jobs. Intercell’s intervention comes as a boon for millions of youth around the world. By aligning teaching and learning methods [by a mentor] with the skills needed in an industry, universities can now be sure they are successfully preparing their students for the 4th industrial revolution.

