Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump woos India Inc to invest more in US, promises easing of regulations further

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:10 IST
Trump woos India Inc to invest more in US, promises easing of regulations further

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday wooed Indian industry leaders to invest more in America, promising to reduce more regulations in his country as he looked for overseas investment to boost the economy there. Speaking at a high-profile CEO round-table which included captains of the Indian industry such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Trump reassured that regulations "will only get better" for investment in the US.

The Indian industry leaders apprised the US President of their ongoing respective businesses and investments in the country. "I want to thank you all. Congratulations on your success. Hope you come to the United States and invest more billions because I view it not as billions, I view it as jobs. We have great people...," he told the gathering.

When pointed out that businesses still have to go through regulatory challenges -- especially administrative and in the legislative environment -- in the US, Trump said, "Some of the regulations you have to go through are statutory process ... We are going to cut lot more regulations ... A lot of them will be cut and you will see a big difference and it will only get better." Stressing on the need for companies of the US and India to invest in each other's country, Trump said governments can only aid in creating jobs and it is the private industry that actually creates jobs.

Stating that he has been working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, "We create jobs here, and he creates jobs over there through yourselves." On Modi, he said, "Somebody said he is such a nice man and I said well he is actually he is a very tough man but he is a nice man. He is doing a fantastic job."

During the interaction, he said a trade deal with India is in the works but did not share any details. "It has been an honour to be here," he said on visiting India. "We just did a lot of business with India where they will buy helicopters worth USD 3 billion."

Claiming that he is going to win the coming US presidential elections that will cause the markets to boom, he said his government has done a lot for the economy, healthcare and military. Trump reiterated that under his leadership the US economy has grown and has "never been as good as it has been" but has been held back by the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Around 60 people were injured when car drove into German carnival - police

Around 60 people were injured when a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Local news programme Hessenschau had first cited that number from police.The police spokeswoman ...

Trump refuses to be drawn into CAA controversy; says up to India

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday steered clear of controversial issues, including the Citizenship Amendement Act, saying it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people. Addressing a press conferenc...

Sebi fines Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services for fraudulent trading activities

Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE. After observing large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment, th...

Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020