28 students of FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre, New Delhi earned KVPY Fellowship

New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) fellowship was announced for the year 2019-2020 on March 20th, 2020. KVPY is a two stage exam, a National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

Students studying in Class XI/XII & first year of graduation are eligible to appear in the exam. The objective of the program is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science. This year 28 students secured KVPY fellowship from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre. Harshvardhan Agarwal, resident of Sonipat in Haryana, studying in Class XII, secured All India Rank 3.

"KVPY is an extremely prestigious exam as it assesses a student's competency in science & maths oriented towards scientific research," said ecstatic Partha Halder - Centre Head of FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre. KVPY is a two-stage exam. While Stage one is a written aptitude test, stage two is an interview. The selected students from Stage one are required to appear for Stage two i.e. an interview process. Based on the cumulative performance of Stage one & Stage two the KVPY committee releases an All India Rank List.

Separate rank lists are generated for Class XI/XII & First year graduation students. Final Selected students become entitled for Monthly Fellowship of Rs 5000 during their first three years of Graduation/Integrated Post Graduation and subsequently Rs 7000 for remaining years of Integrated Post Graduation. With an ever-improving success rate, India's premier institute for Engineering Entrance training FIITJEE has made its mark in this field.

Since 1992, the institute is providing valued services in the field of Entrance Exams Preparation and churning out toppers across different competitive entrance exams such as JEE Advanced, JEE Main, Science Olympiads in Physics/Chemistry/Astronomy/Mathematics; NTSE (National Talent Search Exam); International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO); KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) & Junior Science Talent Search Examination (JSTSE). FIITJEE has been at the helm of innovations, pioneering various educational systems and processes, one of them being the concept of Integrated School Programs.

