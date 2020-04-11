Left Menu
JNU research scholar from Manipur held for writing 'provocative' article

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:01 IST
A research scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, who is from Manipur, was arrested for writing an article in a local daily, that authorities claimed could "incite communal disharmony", officials said on Saturday. In the article published in a vernacular newspaper, Md Chingiz Khan accused the state's BJP government of discriminating against a particular community.

Police suo motu registered an FIR against Khan and arrested him from his residence in Mayang Imphal town in Imphal West district, officials said. Khan, who has been pursuing PhD in history, has been remanded to six days' police custody by a court.

A senior government official said the research scholar raked up a two-year-old issue in his writing when the state is fighting against the COVID-19.s The article published on April 6 could incite communal disharmony and he was arrested on Thursday, he said. Several organisations such as the JNU Student Union, Delhi Association of Manipur Muslim Students and the Manipur Students Association Delhi have condemned the arrest of Khan and demanded his immediate release.

