Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

Banerjee in her letter also requested the Centre to consider appealing to the Supreme Court to review its decision on holding JEE/NEET examinations in the interest of the student community. She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency on Tuesday to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1, 2020.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:08 IST
Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEE/NEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her letter also requested the Centre to consider appealing to the Supreme Court to review its decision on holding JEE/NEET examinations in the interest of the student community.

She wrote to Modi after the state government received a letter from the National Testing Agency on Tuesday to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1, 2020. "I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the Central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble Apex Court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster.

"Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," Banerjee wrote to the PM. "Today our government has received a letter from the National Testing Agency to conduct the JEE/NEET examinations starting from September 1, 2020. We are really worried and concerned," she wrote.

Banerjee had on Monday written to the prime minister appealing for the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. She had said that lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such "unilateral and bureaucratic decisions".

In her letter on Tuesday, she said "I would request you to kindly appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for posting these examinations until the public health situation becomes conducive again. Indeed, I have been consistently arguing that the current pandemic situation is an unprecedented crisis in the country and we should not put any life in jeopardy during this pandemic period by taking such decisions." She reminded the prime minister about her request on postponing the NEET and JEE examinations in September considerin health risks of students. "I had requested to kindly postpone the NEET and JEE examinations in September 2020. I have explained in the letter that the examinations will pose grave health risks to the examinees. I had reminded you, that earlier, I had also requested you in my letter dated 11th July 2020 to postpone all terminal examinations in universities/ colleges across the country and to follow the first guidelines issued by UGC in this regard," Banerjee's letter read.

Aspirants sit for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses. The JEE (Main) this year is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision: FM

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by CII, which was also issued by the finance m...

AR Rahman to present ZEE5's original film 'Atkan Chatkan'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that music composer AR Rahman has come on board as a presenter for their upcoming original film Atkan Chatkan. Touted as a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire, the movie will start stream...

Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Amputee Venus Show which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year...

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020