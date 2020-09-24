Brand Opus India Organises Virtual Awards to Felicitate the Winners at Achievers Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The first of its kind, Achievers Icon Awards - Virtual 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage & empower the go-getter attitude & courage shown by the winners during pandemic to consistently outperform under stress and set an example for the nation. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India on 20th September, 2020 virtually Pan India. The list of the awardees are: Winners In Education Category: Outstanding Professor & Researcher of Environmental Chemistry In India - Professor (Dr.) Monojit Ray (Principal, Barrackpore Rastraguru Surendranath College), Outstanding Young Educationist & Researcher - Mr. Sohom Roy Chowdhury, Outstanding Edupreneur for Contribution In School Education - Dr. Pankaj Vikas Thakur (Managing Director, Ramaya World School), Best Playschool In Mathura - Sonika Sharma (Directress, Growing Soul Kidz Gurukul School, An Extension of - Amar Nath Vidya Ashram Sr. Sec. School, Mathura), Best Principal In School Education In Maharashtra - Mr. Arvind Soni (Principal, Sanskar International School Amravati), Inspiring Edupreneur For Paramedical Education & Skills Training to Youth In Tripura - Mr. Tapas Acharya (Director, Acharya Institute of LifeCare), Best French Instructor Of India - Mrs. Vijita Chavan (Entrepreneur, Siddhi's French Classes), Sargam Art Classes in Vapi - Sargam Vimal Godhani, Outstanding Excellence in Philosophy - Dr. Mayuri Barman, Outstanding Excellence In Technical Education & CAAD In Visakhapatnam - Roopsandeep Bammidi, Excellent Rehabilitation Work, Teaching & Counselling - Dr. Smita Tiwary, Best Principal In School Education In Coimbatore - Mr. Satish Kumar C, Best CBSE School In Coimbatore - Anugraha Mandhir CBSE Senior Secondary School (Principal - Mr. Satish Kumar), Teaching Excellence in School Educational Technology - Dr. Vidhu Nair (Headmaster - NSS LP School, Kappu), Best Professor Of IT & Data Sciences 2020 - Prof. (Dr.) Bhagirathi Nayak (Professor - Sri Sri University, Cuttack, Odisha), Innovative Educator of Computer Science & Engineering - Dr. R. Anandan, Best Principal In School Education In Agra - Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Outstanding Edupreneur For Contribution In School Education In Haryana - Mrs. Sanjana Katoch, Best Distance Education Sessions For Schools And Colleges - Prof. Chirag Suresh Advani, Outstanding Teaching And Research Excellence In Law - Dr. Ranjana Ferrao, Best Digital Marketing Expert & Trainer In Telangana - Raja Pantham, Best Professional Institute In Assam - Institute Of Computer & Professional Studies, ICPS (Jafar Iqbal Haque), Outstanding Edupreneur For Promoting Paramedical Education In Jharkhand - Dr. Ramchandra Tiwary, Distinguished Edupreneur For Professional Education In Kangra - Mrs. Vijayata Chaudhary.

Winners In Healthcare Category: Best Cosmetologist & Trichologist In J & K - Dr. Saif Ul Abrar Wani, Best Advanced Diagnostic Centre In West Bengal - Dr. Sunayan Sanyal (MD & CEO, Maya Diagnostic), Most Trusted Herbal Healthcare Products Company In Punjab - Mr. Amandeep Sharma, Outstanding Young Woman Healthcare Achiever For Epidemiological Research Of Covid-19 - Dr. Neha Singh, Outstanding Health-Tech Innovation In Laser Dentistry - Dr. Chandrashekar Murugesh Yavagal (NOVOLASE), Outstanding Healthpreneur For Contribution In Oral Health Services To Community In Chennai - Dr.Thamizh Chelvan, Young Dynamic Healthpreneur For Empowering Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry - Mr. Manas Ranjan (Director, Cognitrex Consultants Pvt Ltd), Emerging Leader In Pharmaceutical Market Research & Analytics - Mr. Abinash Sahoo (Vice President, Cognitrex Consultants Pvt Ltd). Winners In Business Category: Outstanding Service Excellence In Steel Products Engineering - Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khemka (Chairman, Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd), Entrepreneurial Excellence In Finance & Credit Rectification Services - Mr. Apurva Bhagat (Founder & President, Apoorvaa Foundation), Best Entrepreneur In Industrial Water Treatment Business In Telangana - Hari Prasad Sukhavasi (CMD, Aquamax Systems India Pvt Ltd), Leading Renewable Energy Company in J & K - Kashmir Renewable Energy Private Limited (Founder, Mustafa Ali), Leading Tipper Trucks & Construction Equipment Manufacturing - Mr. Muzzammil Khan (Amma Engineering Pvt Ltd), Best Innovation In Covid-19 - Figgital.com, Outstanding Achievement for HR Leadership - Vassundara Nattes, Entrepreneurial Leadership In Promoting Budding Authors In India - Sagar Azad (Champ Readers).

Winners In Architecture & Designing: Best Bespoke Interior Designers In Pune - Mr. Ajinkya Dhumal, Fastest Growing Architectural & Interior Designing Firm In North Maharashtra - PDP Architects (Ar. Pratik Surana, Ar. Darshan Sancheti & Ar. Pramit Burad - Design Directors, PDP Architects), Best Innovative Home & Commercial Interior Designers In South Western Maharashtra - Mrs. Tilottama Siddhant Deshmukh & Siddhant Vishwasrao Deshmukh (Company Name: Madhavi Interior Studio By Madhavi Group). Winners In Social Service Category: Best NGO For Environment & Agriculture Conservation Initiative - Geethika Venkatesan (Activist & Founder, Yadhumadi Integrated Rural and Urban Development Society), Outstanding Social & Entrepreneurial Leadership - Rangnat Siddi, Outstanding Human Rights & Peace Worker Of North East India - Dr. Dibyajyoti Saikia (Human Rights & Social Activist).

Winners In Fitness, Beauty, Fashion, Photography & Arts: Best Fitness Centre In Bangalore - Fitness Empire (Founder, Mr. Anil Kumar), Best Spa & Salon J&K (Union Territory) Punjab - Personal care point spa n salon (Mr. Amit Kapoor, Founder & Managing Director), Best Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad - Smarita Vinnakota Photography, Best Hairstylist & Entrepreneur In Mumbai - Sonia Desai, Best Woman Entrepreneur In Beauty Products Industry - Ms. Shweta Mathur, Most Talented Young Makeover Artist & Hairstylist In Maharashtra - Dia Gohil (International Makeup Artist & Hairstylist). About the Company Brand Opus India is India's Best Brand Management Company.

