Nigeria: Gombe Government approves reopening of schools across the state

Nigeria: Gombe Government approves reopening of schools across the stateDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:23 IST
The Gombe State Government of Nigeria has approved the reopening of schools across the state which has been closed since the outbreak of coronavirus across the state, according to a news report by Naija News.
The development was disclosed by the Commissioner of Education, Habu Dahiru, in a press briefing in Gombe on Thursday. Schools in the state have been on lock since March to curtail the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.
He said, "boarding schools across the state would resume on Oct. 4, while day schools, including primary, Islamiya and Tsangaya Islamic schools, would commence classes Oct. 5."
Dahiru in his statement called on school administrators to continue observing all the COVID-19 protocols through the use of Face masks and observing social distancing, as well as measuring body temperature with infrared thermometers.
The Commissioner also emphasized the need for all schools to establish a school health committee to see to the implementation of health-related protocols.
The commissioner stated that the ministry would engage proprietors of all private schools and all stakeholders to ensure they all guidelines put in place.
