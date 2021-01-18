Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for field work other than COVID duty

However, considering the upcoming board examinations, the Delhi Government has decided to commence special classes, including practical examinations, pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12 students from January 18, the minister said.Sisodia, who is also Delhis education minister, further directed that discretion is necessary in summoning the services of the teachers so that education activities, which the teachers are originally mandated to discharge, are not seriously disrupted.Our teachers are providing online support to students of all classes--KG to class 12--and engaging with their parents on regular basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:38 IST
Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for field work other than COVID duty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed that teachers of Delhi government schools be not roped in for any administrative duty as schools for classes 10 and 12 reopened.

''Teachers of Delhi government have been at the forefront of COVID-related duties ever since the first lockdown in March, 2020. They have rendered their services whenever the District Administration asked them to do so.

"In fact, as late as current month, they have also been involved in the door-to-door survey, enforcement of COVID protocol, screening at airport, and many of them have also been engaged in activities related to coronavirus vaccination trials,'' he said in an official order.

''Due to the unprecedented, once in a life-time nature of the pandemic, it was a collective responsibility of every official of Delhi government, including teachers, to perform emergency COVID-related duties. However, considering the upcoming board examinations, the Delhi Government has decided to commence special classes, including practical examinations, pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12 students from January 18,'' the minister said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, further directed that discretion is necessary in summoning the services of the teachers so that education activities, which the teachers are originally mandated to discharge, are not seriously disrupted.

''Our teachers are providing online support to students of all classes--KG to class 12--and engaging with their parents on regular basis. Therefore, going forward, discretion is necessary in summoning the services of the teachers so that education activities, which the teachers are originally mandated to discharge, are not seriously disrupted.

''It has been seen that the district authorities are summoning the services of specific Teachers, Vice-Principals and Principals of the Directorate of Education (DoE) directly without any consultation with the Directorate. Considering the importance of education as well as the emergency related COVID duties, the district officials are directed not to summon the services of any teacher for any other administrative or field related work, other than COVID related duties,'' he said.

The minister has said that if in any emergency situation the district authorities feel the necessity of deploying teachers, then prior permission from him shall be mandatory for engagement of teachers in such work.

''For COVID-related duties, the DoE also understands the collective responsibility and the services of teachers can be utilized by the district authorities, however, they shall not summon any teacher by name. They shall submit their requirement to the Directorate, which will further provide required number of teaching personnel keeping balance between academic requirement and COVID duties.

''It has been brought to my notice that about 20,000-25,000 teachers are currently posted with district authorities for COVID-related duties. Considering the importance of education and the present status of COVID situation in Delhi, district authorities to substantially scale down the present level of deployment and direct the teachers to report back to schools for their regular duties,'' the order added.

Schools in Delhi reopened on Monday for class 10 and 12 students after over 10 months of being closed in view of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweet Home Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on another season

The apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home gathered international viewership and performed remarkably well. Sweet Home is the first South Korean series to enter Netflixs Top 10 in the United States, reaching the top three. Now fans are arden...

Russians queue for COVID vaccine at luxury Red Square mall

Dozens of Moscow residents queued on Monday to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GUM department store, opposite the Kremlin on Red Square, where the shot is given on a first-come, first-served basis. Surrounded by Christmas decorations,...

Detained Kremlin foe Navalny rushed to court, Moscow tells West to butt out

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was rushed to a court hearing inside a police station on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.The United Nations and West...

Rajasthan CM stresses need for research work in agri varsities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday emphasised the need for focussing more on research work in agricultural universities.Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Jodhpur Agriculture University, he said a good progress h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021