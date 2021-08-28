Left Menu

Delhi BJP accuses AAP govt of shrugging off responsibility of students’ safety

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:44 IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday called the city government's decision of reopening schools ''hollow'', adding that Education Minister Manish Sisodia himself was ''unclear'' about the preparations of schools in this regard. Following a marked improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the AAP government had on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Gupta also accused the government of not owning the responsibility of ''life, health and safety'' of the students.

''The decision to reopen schools is nothing short of a hollow decision. At his press conference, Sisodia himself seemed to be unclear and not at ease when asked about the schools’ reopening preparations,'' a statement quoting the BJP leader said.

The Delhi government has no framework of Covid guidelines for schools, and the education minister has put the responsibility of COVID-19 protection protocol solely on schools, making it clear that the government does not want to own the responsibility, he alleged. The BJP leader also said that the survey report on whose basis the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to reopen schools should be made public.

The schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

