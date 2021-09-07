Shikshak parv: PM launches key education initiatives including Indian sign language dictionary, audio books

The teaching-learning process has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the prime minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India's future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

''We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes,'' he said in his address.

''If we are in the midst of a transformation period, fortunately, we also have modern and futuristic new National Education Policy. These transformations in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based," he added.

Prime Minister Modi praised the contribution of academicians, experts, and teachers at every stage in the formulation of the National Education Policy and its implementation. He urged everyone to take this participation to a new level and also to involve society in it.

''During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - such terms weren't heard by much earlier,'' he added.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning)and Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired).

He also unveiled the School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training program for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors, and CSR contributors for school development.

''Today, on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new schemes have been started. These initiatives are also important because the country is currently celebrating the 'Amrit Mahotsav' (75th anniversary) of independence and for making new resolutions on how India will be after 100 years of independence,'' the prime minister said.

''For the development of any nation, education needs to be both equitable and inclusive. That is why the country is including talking books and audiobooks as part of education. Based on UDL, an Indian sign language dictionary has been developed,'' he said.

People's participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programs like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that such kinds of work could not have been imagined otherwise.

''When the society does something together, then the desired results must be met. Public participation is again becoming the national character of India. In the last six-seven years, due to the power of public participation, such things have been done in India, which no one could have imagined," he said.

The theme of the 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India".

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi recalled the stellar performance of Indian athletes in the recently concluded Olympics and Paralympics. He expressed happiness that athletes have accepted his request that every player visit at least 75 schools during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

''This will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement to go forward in the field of sports," he said.

The prime minister said 'Vidyanjali 2.0' is like a platform for the country's resolve of 'Sabka Prayas' with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF), which was operationalized today, would address the deficiency of absence of a common scientific framework for dimensions like curricula, pedagogy, assessment, and infrastructure. It will also help in bridging the gaps related to inclusive practices and the governance process.

