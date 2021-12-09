Left Menu

Microsoft India, WhiteHat Jr partner to offer immersive game-based learning experiences

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:09 IST
Microsoft India, WhiteHat Jr partner to offer immersive game-based learning experiences
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers access to personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft.

Under the partnership, Whitehat Jr will offer a Code with Minecraft course for students on its platform, a statement said.

The Code with Minecraft programme will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft, it added.

As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.

Minecraft is a sandbox game, which has a virtual land where users can create their own worlds and experiences, using Lego-like building blocks. In 2014, Microsoft had bought Minecraft for USD 2.5 billion.

The Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds, and play multiplayer games within Minecraft's environment while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops, and conditionals.

As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages, the statement said.

''Young learners experience the joy of creating with technology through our coding courses. Students love our classes as they work on live projects and develop new skills with the support of a live teacher. For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world,'' WhiteHat Jr Chief Executive Officer Trupti Mukker said.

WhiteHat Jr is very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children, she added.

"The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlock both creativity and critical thinking.'' ''Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy," Navtez Bal, Executive Director (Public Sector) at Microsoft India, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021