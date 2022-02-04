Left Menu

Odisha releases classroom schedule for school students

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:12 IST
Odisha releases classroom schedule for school students
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Friday issued a timetable for students of classes 1 to 12, days before schools reopen in the state.

Students of classes 9 to 12 will be attending school from 10 am to 4 pm, while those from classes 1 to 8 have been asked to be present from 9 am to 1 pm, according to an order issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

No cooked meal will be made available in schools for the time being, but dry ration will be distributed among them under the Midday Meal (MDM) programme.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra had on Thursday announced that schools will reopen in two phases – classes 8 to 12 on February 7 and primary section to class 7 on February 14 -- with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Colleges and varsities are also set to resume academic activities from February 7.

In its latest order, the higher education department has directed authorities to initiate measures to reopen hostels and other residential facilities for students from February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022