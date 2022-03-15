Left Menu

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Updated: 15-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement. Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

