Timings of appointment for driving test applicants extended by 2 hours in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Facilitating driving test applicants tied to their office schedule, Delhi government's Transport department has decided to extend timings of appointment by two hours at three automated test tracks from April 30.

The department got feedback from public that a lot of applicants could not avail the appointments for driving tests due to coinciding of their working timing with it, said an order issued by the department on Wednesday.

The department has decided to extend the timings of appointment to the desiring applicants.

''With effect from April 30, the appointment schedule during 5 pm to 7 pm will be available for driving tests to be held at automated driving test tracks at Vishwas Nagar, Mayur Vihar and Shakur Pur,'' the order read.

The district transport officers (DTOs) concerned have been directed to make the needed arrangements for conducting tests in the evening hours.

It has also sought direction to the private company Rosmerta Technology Ltd to ensure the availability of manpower till 8 pm.

The DTOs concerned will keep a vigil by carrying out random checks of skill testing in compliance of all Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, provisions as well as proper functioning of software and hardware for smooth functioning, the order added.

