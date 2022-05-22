Left Menu

Maha school superintendent gets 5-yr RI molesting minor student

A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 41-year-old superintendent of a residential school to five years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a Class 10 girl student in 2017.Additional Sessions Judge D H Keluskar in the order passed on May 18, a copy of which was made available on Saturday, said the prosecution proved all the charges against the accused.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:09 IST
Maha school superintendent gets 5-yr RI molesting minor student
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 41-year-old superintendent of a residential school to five years' rigorous imprisonment for molesting a Class 10 girl student in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge D H Keluskar in the order passed on May 18, a copy of which was made available on Saturday, said the prosecution proved all the charges against the accused. The court convicted the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. The accused worked as the superintendent of a government ashram school in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district. The prosecution told the court that the victim, then aged 16, used to stay in the school's hostel along with other students.

On December 31, 2017, the accused called the victim to his room under the pretext of a phone call from her home and molested her.

The judge in his order said considering the nature of the offense, the accused was not entitled for benefit under the Probation of Offenders Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022