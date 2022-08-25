Left Menu

AAP leaders in Himachal Pradesh, likely to make electoral promises on improving health facilities

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday is likely to announce health-related guarantees for voters in Himachal Pradesh where polls are scheduled later this year. The announcement of the second guarantee will be made at Kapila Farm in Una district by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday is likely to announce health-related ''guarantees'' for voters in Himachal Pradesh where polls are scheduled later this year. The announcement of the ''second guarantee'' will be made at Kapila Farm in Una district by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP, which is trying to make a foray in the state, had on August 17 given voters guarantees related to uplift of educational standards.

It is expected that the ''second guarantee'' will be regarding improving healthcare facilities in the hill state. Mann and Sisodia had last week said that all schools in the state will be improved on the lines of those in Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fees illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teacher will be filled and they won't be given any non-teaching work.

