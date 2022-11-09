Left Menu

Woman found dead on roadside in Faridabad, police suspect rape

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:49 IST
A woman was found dead on a street here, her half-naked body showing signs of rape and brutality, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the body, spotted Tuesday night by a passer-by on the street next to a park in sector-7, bore several injury marks.

It was found with a broom handle inserted in the victim's rectum, they said.

Police said they suspect the victim may have been raped. A swab sample has been sent for forensic examination to determine this, they said.

The post-mortem revealed that the woman, in her 30s, died of suffocation, they said.

Five police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, the police said, adding a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for anyone who identifies the woman.

The left hand of the deceased has the initials "RM" on it while both her wrists have "Om" tattoos, they said.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh along with the crime units and a forensic team reached the spot and took the body into custody, they said.

An FIR was registered at the sector-8 police station under the Indian Penal Code section dealing with murder, he said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said CCTV footage of the camera installed in and around are being scanned by the Crime Branch and the Police Station team and they are also questioning the people around the spot.

