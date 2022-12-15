Utkarsh Classes Forays its Footprints in Prayagraj with Three New Offline Centers

The offline centres in Prayagraj will start classes on December 21 Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Jodhpur-based Utkarsh Classes have made a foray into Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The company will inaugurate three offline centers in the city, in Civil Lines, Katra and Colonelganj on December 13. Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the Founder and CEO, of Utkarsh Classes, current affairs specialist, Kumar Gaurav and many other prominent teachers will be present at the event. Utkarsh is also organising 10 mega counselling seminars from December 13 to December 18. Thousands of students have already registered for these seminars. In the first phase, Utkarsh will start offline batches for exams like UPSC, State PCS, RO/ARO, SSC, Police Sub-Inspector & Constable, Teaching Exams (TET/Super TET). Admissions are now open in these offline batches and classes will begin from December 21st. One of the centers is exclusively dedicated for the preparation of UPSC & State PSC exams. Utkarsh classes started as a brick-and-mortar institute for government test preparation in 2002. The firm has many offline centres in Rajasthan that have guided lakhs of students in the government test prep category over the last 20 years. Post-pandemic, the company has successfully developed the hybrid model of education, where offline classes are streamed live on Utkarsh App. Quality education quality should be accessible, affordable and lead to a positive transformation in an individual's outlook, societal cohesion and inclusive national development. Government jobs, with its assurance of stable income, timely promotions and retirement perks is in high demand in UP, with lakhs of aspirants vying for a few thousand posts in the state and central government. “Our mission is to make quality education accessible to all. It is gratifying to see that millions of students have trusted Utkarsh in their preparation for various exams. Our offline centres in Prayagraj will give aspirants the best tech tools and facilities to help them crack competitive exams. Many of our students come from UP and having an offline centre closer to home will be helpful. We hope this will help tap UP’s talent and guide the youth towards more success,” said Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Founder and CEO, of Utkarsh Classes. About Utkarsh Classes & Edutech Utkarsh Classes & Edutech Pvt. Ltd., India's one-stop e-learning platform that aims to provide quality and affordable education to young minds for various competitive examinations. While The Utkarsh Smart Learning App, was launched in November 2018, Utkarsh Classes is a pioneer in the industry, founded by Dr. Nirmal Gehlot in 2002. The company has a hybrid model and offers learning courses, in both online and offline mode, for various Central & State government recruitment examinations, all-India Competitive Exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT, and school education courses for Classes 6th to 12th, for CBSE & 8 other state boards. They specialize in competitive examinations and are the most significant player in all-India and state-level government tests like IAS, Banking, SSC, Defense Services, States PSCs, Teaching Exams, etc. The company has corporate offices in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Prayagraj. The offline centres for classroom programs are presently in Jodhpur & Jaipur. Website: utkarsh.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)