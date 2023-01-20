Left Menu

Exhibition, rallies organised in Cuttack to mark Netaji’s birth anniv

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:20 IST
Exhibition, rallies organised in Cuttack to mark Netaji’s birth anniv
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Central police forces along with the Odisha government on Friday organised various activities here, including an exhibition of arms, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Automatic Grenade Launcher, 81 mm Mortar, 7.62 mm assault rifle, and wireless communication systems were among the items on display at Sahid Bhawan here.

Netaji, born on January 23 in 1897, spent his early years in Cuttack, then a part of Bengal presidency.

A grand march, commencing from Anand Bhawan, the birthplace of the freedom fighter, was also taken out by Odisha Police personnel and the jawans of the CRPF and the ITBP. Students and teachers of nearby schools participated in the rally.

Besides, a cycle rally, a philatelic exhibition on the life and works of Netaji, and a plantation drive were also arranged on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023