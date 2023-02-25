Left Menu

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu visits Arizona State University; interacts with officials

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 06:38 IST
Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu visits Arizona State University; interacts with officials

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited this week the Arizona State University, which is home to one of the largest numbers of Indian students in the country. The ambassador's visit underscores the importance of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The goal is to elevate and expand partnerships between the two governments, businesses and academic institutions, Arizona State University (ASU) said in a statement.

According to ASU, more than 6,600 students from India enrolled in ASU in fall 2022. With this ASU is the top university in the US for students from India, ahead of the University of Texas, University of Illinois, New York University, Purdue and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"From bio design to particle accelerator to luminosity and space exploration, it was interesting to see ASU students including many from India working on cutting edge research and applications, during my visit to the University," Sandhu tweeted.

"In my tour of some of the cutting-edge facilities at ASU, as well as interaction with President Michael Crow and senior faculty, I could sense the confluence of access and excellence in education and innovation at the university," he said in a statement issued by the university following his visit. He said it was heartening to see the substantial presence of Indian presence of Indian students in key disciplines.

"It was also heartening to see the substantial presence of Indian students and faculty in key disciplines. I look forward to working with President Crow and team to strengthen the existing linkages that ASU has with India and explore new opportunities, especially those opened up by policy initiatives in India," he said.

During his visit, the ambassador met with top university leaders and toured key campus spots to learn about the latest in laser research, integrating virtual reality into classroom learning and ASU's work to explore space, a media release said.

Sandhu has frequently engaged with American Universities and students. A visit to the local universities and academic institutions has become a hallmark of Sandhu's trip outside of Washington DC. He frequently hosts and interacts with leadership of top universities across the country.

In Washington DC this week, the ambassador went to Howard University wherein he spoke to students about India-US shared Gandhi-King legacy, growing partnership and the different facets of India. "The future of our ties is strong in their hands!" Sandhu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023