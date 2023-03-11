J'khand: Doctors withdraw Mar 13 strike after meeting with health minister

Associations of doctors in Jharkhand on Saturday withdrew their proposed strike on March 13 after a meeting with the state government.

The decision was taken after representatives of doctors' associations met state Health Minister Banna Gupta during the day and discussed various issues, such as amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act for the protection of medical practitioners at their workplaces, IMA Jharkhand secretary Dr Pradip Kumar Singh said. ''The meeting with the health minister was fruitful. We observed that the government is serious about our demands,'' Singh told PTI. State Health Minister Banna Gupta held the meeting with the representatives of the Jharkhand Medical Service Association and the state wing of the Indian Medical Association.

These organisations have been seeking greater protection at the workplace with amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act. The government is working for ''a constructive solution to the issues'', the minister said.

''During a meeting of Doctors' associations, they decided to withdraw the proposed strike on March 13,'' Singh said. Doctors in the state went on a day-long boycott of services on March 1 to protest against ''repeated assaults'' on medical practitioners. They also organised a candlelight march on March 5.

