Left Menu

J'khand: Doctors withdraw Mar 13 strike after meeting with health minister

Associations of doctors in Jharkhand on Saturday withdrew their proposed strike on March 13 after a meeting with the state government.The decision was taken after representatives of doctors associations met state Health Minister Banna Gupta during the day and discussed various issues, such as amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act for the protection of medical practitioners at their workplaces, IMA Jharkhand secretary Dr Pradip Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:34 IST
J'khand: Doctors withdraw Mar 13 strike after meeting with health minister
  • Country:
  • India

Associations of doctors in Jharkhand on Saturday withdrew their proposed strike on March 13 after a meeting with the state government.

The decision was taken after representatives of doctors' associations met state Health Minister Banna Gupta during the day and discussed various issues, such as amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act for the protection of medical practitioners at their workplaces, IMA Jharkhand secretary Dr Pradip Kumar Singh said. ''The meeting with the health minister was fruitful. We observed that the government is serious about our demands,'' Singh told PTI. State Health Minister Banna Gupta held the meeting with the representatives of the Jharkhand Medical Service Association and the state wing of the Indian Medical Association.

These organisations have been seeking greater protection at the workplace with amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act. The government is working for ''a constructive solution to the issues'', the minister said.

''During a meeting of Doctors' associations, they decided to withdraw the proposed strike on March 13,'' Singh said. Doctors in the state went on a day-long boycott of services on March 1 to protest against ''repeated assaults'' on medical practitioners. They also organised a candlelight march on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023