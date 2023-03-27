Max Healthcare CMD Dr. Abhay Soi Wins Forbes India 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award

Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Abhay Soi, has won the prestigious Forbes India ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ 2023 award. The Forbes India Leadership Awards honours and recognises outstanding entrepreneurial achievements across categories to emphasise on excellence, innovation and transformational leadership. Dr. Soi's exceptional leadership has been instrumental in propelling Max Healthcare's growth trajectory, driving innovation, and delivering world-class healthcare services to patients. His visionary approach and strategic leadership have helped establish Max Healthcare as one of India's most respected healthcare services company providing cutting-edge medical services and compassionate care to patients across the country. Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, said, ''I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Forbes India 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award 2023. This award reflects the collective efforts of our team at Max Healthcare and their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The vibrant Indian economy and the thriving start-up ecosystem is attracting a lot of interest from investors making it the best time to be an entrepreneur. I believe, we have a crucial role to play in fuelling India's economic growth and contributing to the nation-building efforts. With a supportive business environment, helped by various initiatives of the Government, the possibilities are endless.” The Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 were held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The event commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, followed by a keynote address by Dr. Rajiv J Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation. The ceremony was attended by prominent industry stalwarts and was filled with insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions. About Max Healthcare Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL) is one of India’s largest hospital chains (considering only income from healthcare services) in fiscal 2022. It is committed to the highest standards of medical and service excellence, patient care, scientific and medical education. MHIL has major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 17 healthcare facilities. Out of the total network, eight hospitals and four medical centres are located in Delhi and the NCR and the others are located in the cities of Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun. The Max network includes all the hospitals and medical centres owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, partner healthcare facilities and managed healthcare facilities. These include state-of-the-art tertiary and quaternary care hospitals at Saket, Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, and Shalimar Bagh in Delhi NCR and one each in Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun, secondary care hospital in Gurgaon and Day Care Centres at Noida, Lajpat Nagar and Panchsheel Park in Delhi NCR and one in Mohali, Punjab. The hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda are under PPP arrangement with the Government of Punjab. In addition to its core hospital business, MHIL has two SBUs - Max@Home and Max Lab. Max@Home is a platform that provides health and wellness services at home and Max Lab offers diagnostic services to patients outside its network. For more information, please visit www.maxhealthcare.in.

