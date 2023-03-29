Left Menu

All AP villages to soon have digital libraries at Rs 450 cr

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish 10,960 digital libraries in every village in the state at an outlay of Rs 450 crore, seeking to educate the poor.M Mandapati Seshagiri Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Library Parishad made the announcement on the sidelines of a review meeting with state library department officials.The first digital library was established in Kadapa.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 09:10 IST
All AP villages to soon have digital libraries at Rs 450 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish 10,960 digital libraries in every village in the state at an outlay of Rs 450 crore, seeking to educate the poor.

M Mandapati Seshagiri Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya (Library) Parishad made the announcement on the sidelines of a review meeting with state library department officials.

"The first digital library was established in Kadapa. This initiative is envisaged to provide knowledge in all the villages by strengthening libraries," said Rao in a statement shared on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Rao deliberated on buying new books and budget proposals to set up digital libraries, aimed at offering education and knowledge to the poor.

He said the education department made some reforms to this end.

According to Rao, out of the Rs 16 crore funds earmarked to buy books for libraries in the 2021-22 budget, Rs 10 crore worth books have been supplied. He also accused the earlier governments of weakening the libraries.

All the universities in the state will conduct 'Visionary Jagan' seminars from April 5, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023