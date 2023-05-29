Left Menu

British Council, Microsoft partner to co-develop 'English Skills for Youth' programme

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:45 IST
British Council, Microsoft partner to co-develop 'English Skills for Youth' programme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

British Council and Microsoft India on Monday said they have signed an agreement for a co-developed three-year partnership programme, English Skills for Youth. The programme aims to enhance life opportunities for young people, 18-25 years, particularly women, in socio-economically marginalised communities across India, according to a statement.

The beneficiaries will also be equipped with essential underpinning skills, including collaboration, critical thinking, soft skills, and leadership abilities, offering a holistic development plan for the youth.

The English Skills for Youth solution will be integrated into rural engineering colleges linked to Microsoft's existing NGO/partner skilling projects for the underserved.

“Enabling young people, particularly women, with life and employment opportunities is at the core of all our work in culture, education and English so we are delighted to announce the English Skills for Youth programme with Microsoft India,'' British Council Director India Alison Barrett MBE said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023