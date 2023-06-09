Left Menu

Headmaster put under suspension for fake social media post in J-K's Kishtwar

A headmaster of a government high school in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district has been put under suspension for allegedly circulating fake content on social media, officials said on Friday.An order to this effect was issued by the Director of School Education Ashok Kumar Sharma in Jammu.Pending inquiry regarding the circulation of fake contents on the social media pertaining to annual transfer drive, Shah Nawaz, lookafter headmaster of government high school Sarthal Kishtwar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, Director said in an order here.

Headmaster put under suspension for fake social media post in J-K's Kishtwar
A headmaster of a government high school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been put under suspension for allegedly circulating fake content on social media, officials said on Friday.

An order to this effect was issued by the Director of School Education Ashok Kumar Sharma in Jammu.

''Pending inquiry regarding the circulation of fake contents on the social media pertaining to annual transfer drive, Shah Nawaz, lookafter headmaster of government high school Sarthal (Kishtwar) is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect'', Director said in an order here. The official shall remain attached with the Directorate during the suspension period. Kishtwar chief education officer will conduct an inquiry into the matter and furnish the report within a week.

