Casita Expands its Indian Operation

Gurgaon, Haryana, India(NewsVoir) Casita, a leading student accommodation marketplace, is expanding its horizons in India! As of April 2023, the company has onboarded new staff members in the Indian operations team and moved into a bigger office space in the vibrant city of Gurgaon, India. Casita has updated its online profile to showcase the new office location, contact details etc. Casita has teams spread across different parts of the world such as: UK, USA, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Egypt, Hong Kong, Spain and Portugal. The entire staff rejoiced in this exciting expansion, with Co-founders Arjun Lahiri, Leigh Pulford & Mostafa Elaghil congratulating everyone on a successful journey and wishing the company a prosperous year ahead in helping many more students find their perfect student home. Recent studies reveal a fascinating trend in the world of education. Indian students have surpassed their Chinese counterparts in terms of applications to study abroad. Capitalizing on this surge, student accommodation marketplaces like Casita have expanded their operations in India, aiming to encourage students to find their choice of accommodation through their platform.

bit.ly/3CukzgS Source: Indian Express Official immigration statistics studies in London shed light on the growing prominence of Indian nationals in the international education landscape. In the past year, Indian nationals have secured the highest number of skilled worker and student visas issued by the UK. The Office for National Statistics, in collaboration with the UK Home Office, reports that Indian nationals lead the numbers across various sectors, including healthcare visas designed to address staff shortages in the esteemed National Health Service. Furthermore, Indian nationals represent the largest group of students granted visas under the new graduate post-study work route, accounting for a staggering 41% of grants. The Home Office analysis emphasizes their dominance in the "worker" category, especially in the "skilled worker" and "skilled worker-health and care" visas. The data showcases an impressive 63% increase in the number of visas granted, rising from 13,390 in 2021-22 to 21,837 in 2022-23. Notably, the healthcare visa category witnessed an even more substantial surge of 105% with the number of visas granted skyrocketing from 14,485 to 29,726. bit.ly/3Jcbv3R source: Economic Times The buzz of studying abroad continues to thrive in India, and Casita is quick to respond to the demand. The student accommodation platform has been steadily adding more rooms, covering popular destinations like Manchester, London, Bristol, Sheffield, and beyond, along with accommodations in the USA, Canada, Germany, and several other countries. Currently, Casita boasts an impressive inventory of over 2 million rooms, encompassing purpose-built student accommodations (PBSAs) and private lets. With properties strategically located near universities and colleges, Casita is unwavering in its commitment to providing exceptional services to students worldwide. The company's dedicated staff ensures a seamless transition into student life, offering attentive customer service to address any concerns promptly. Safety and security are paramount, providing students and their families with peace of mind throughout their accommodation journey. Through the user-friendly website, students can effortlessly browse and compare available properties, review detailed descriptions, photos, and virtual tours, and book their preferred accommodations hassle-free. The platform also provides comprehensive information about each property's location, nearby amenities, and transportation options, empowering students to make well-informed decisions. The outstanding customer service offered by Casita is evident in the glowing testimonials on Trustpilot. Abhinandan Samal expressed gratitude, saying, ''Thanks to Casita for all their support. With the help of Casita, I managed to book my room in Berlin easily. Starting from finding a room to payment, I got the full help & support.'' Preet Koshy had a smooth experience, mentioning, ''The experience has been very smooth. No hiccups, no tardiness and no forced marketing. Ashish has been a great help. Once I started the process, the next thing I knew, I booked my accommodation and received the confirmation.'' Casita is thrilled to be at the forefront of the student accommodation landscape, connecting students with their ideal homes while prioritizing their comfort, convenience, and satisfaction. With a commitment to exceptional service, Casita aims to continue delighting students around the world, providing them with a reliable and trustworthy platform for their accommodation needs. As Casita forges ahead in its expansion and continues to cater to the growing demand for student accommodations, the company remains dedicated to its core values. By offering a wide range of options in prime locations, Casita ensures that students can find their perfect home away from home, tailored to their preferences and budget. Casita's success is not only measured by its expanding reach and positive customer feedback but also by the countless stories of students who have found solace and support through their services. From helping students navigate the complexities of booking to providing ongoing assistance throughout their stay, Casita strives to make the entire process as seamless and stress-free as possible. The future looks bright for Casita as it stays at the forefront of the student accommodation industry, adapting to the changing needs of students and embracing new technologies to enhance the user experience. With its solid foundation, dedicated team, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Casita is set to revolutionize the way students find and secure their dream accommodations worldwide. So, whether you're a student embarking on an exciting journey of studying abroad or an educational institution seeking reliable accommodation solutions for your students, trust Casita to be your ultimate partner in creating unforgettable experiences. Explore Casita's website today and unlock a world of possibilities for your accommodation needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)