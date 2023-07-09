IIT-Delhi student commits suicide in hostel: Police
A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday. The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.The crime investigation team was called at the spot.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday. Ayush Ashna had just appeared in his final-year exams, they said.
Police said they did not find any suicide note but suspect no foul play.
The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.
The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said. The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.
''The crime investigation team was called at the spot. Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Udaigiri Hostel
- Kishangarh
- Ayush Ashna
- IIT Delhi
- B.Tech
ALSO READ
Teen stabbed, another injured in fight in Delhi's Brijpuri
Snatcher swallows gold earring after being caught in Delhi’s Brahampuri
Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water
2 injured in fight between two groups in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water