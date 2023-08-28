Left Menu

How can we stay here now: Kota suicide victim's sister, cousin decide to quit coaching

Kasle jumped to death from the sixth floor of his coaching institutes building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm, minutes after walking out of a room on the third floor of the institute after taking a test, police said.Nearly four hours after Kasles death, Raj, who was also preparing for the competitive exam, hanged himself in his rented flat under the Kunhadi police station limits at around 7 pm, they said.Police have lodged separate cases of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation in the matter.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:57 IST
A sister and a cousin of a NEET aspirant, one of the two students who committed suicide here on Sunday, have decided to quit their own studies at the coaching hub and return home.

''We played together since childhood, studied together...how it is possible for us to stay here and study after this incident,'' said the cousin of Adarsh Raj who ended his life on Sunday.

The bodies of two students -- Adarsh Raj and Avishkar Sambhaji Kasle -- have been handed over to their family members, police said on Monday. Raj's uncle, who reached Kota on Monday morning to receive the body, did not hold anyone responsible for the death of his nephew. ''He (Adarsh Raj) was with his sister and cousin brother, even then it happened. It was the wish of God,'' the uncle said while talking to reporters here on Monday.

The body of Raj (18), a native of Rohtas in Bihar, was handed over to his family members after a postmortem by a medical board on Monday morning, police said. Similarly, the body of Kasle (17), a native of Ahmed Nagar in Latur district in Maharashtra, was handed over to his maternal grandmother on late Sunday night, said Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer Dharmveer Singh. Kasle jumped to death from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm, minutes after walking out of a room on the third floor of the institute after taking a test, police said.

Nearly four hours after Kasle's death, Raj, who was also preparing for the competitive exam, hanged himself in his rented flat under the Kunhadi police station limits at around 7 pm, they said.

Police have lodged separate cases of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation in the matter. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was lodged for further investigation in the matter, SHO at Kunhadi police station Ganga Sahay said.

