North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia- Pentagon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is travelling to Russia, the Pentagon said on Monday. "We do expect some type of meeting (and) based on the information we've been provided, KJU is travelling to Russia," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters. Ryder declined to provide more details but said the United States remained concerned that North Korea was contemplating providing material support to Russia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is travelling to Russia, the Pentagon said on Monday. "We do expect some type of meeting (and) based on the information we've been provided, KJU is travelling to Russia," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

Ryder declined to provide more details but said the United States remained concerned that North Korea was contemplating providing material support to Russia. Pyongyang and Moscow on Monday confirmed a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid Russia's deepening isolation over the war in Ukraine.

