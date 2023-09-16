Left Menu

Raj: 14-yr-old girl raped by schoolmate in Baran

Two of the accused -- Vikram 19 and Chandra Prakash 21 -- were detained for interrogation on Saturday, the DSP said, adding that the third accused is yet to be identified.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Baran district by a 19-year-old schoolmate who picked her up while she was on her way to a coaching centre, police said on Saturday.

Two accused were detained in connection with the incident on Saturday, they added.

Vikram, a former student of her school, took the minor to a friend's house on Friday afternoon where he allegedly raped her while two of his friends guarded the gate, the police said.

According to the girl, Vikram, who was riding a motorbike with his friend Chandra Prakash, stopped her on the way while she was going to a coaching centre on Friday around 3 pm, Anta SHO Mahendra Maru said.

Vikram persuaded the girl, a Class 10 student, to drop her at the coaching centre. When the girl agreed, the duo took her to another friend's house in Ramnagar, where Vikram allegedly raped her and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone else, the SHO said.

Prakash and his friend, whom the girl could not identify, stood outside guarding the door, the survivor alleged in the police report, he added. Based on the minor's complaint at Anta police station late Friday evening, the police lodged a case of gang rape against three accused, the police said.

A medical examination of the minor was conducted while her statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate under Section 164, DSP Vijay Kumar, investigating officer (IO) in the case said. Two of the accused -- Vikram (19) and Chandra Prakash (21) -- were detained for interrogation on Saturday, the DSP said, adding that the third accused is yet to be identified.

