'India's Experiment with Democracy': Former CEC SY Quraishi's book to examine history, politics of elections in India

Dr Quraishi is Indias foremost expert on electoral politics, and this book is essential reading for anyone who wishes to know more about the history, processes and issues related to not just elections but also the functioning and well-being of Indias democracy, Swati Chopra, associate publisher, HarperCollins India, said.In the advance praise of the book, former foreign secretary Shiv Shankar Menon said that it discusses Indias electoral machinery at the centre and state to suggest improvement in the voting system.

A new book by former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi looks at the history, processes and politics of elections in India to analyse electoral, legal and regulatory issues concerning the country today. The book, titled ''India's Experiment with Democracy: The Life of a Nation Through its Elections'' will be released on October 7, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday. Offering a 360-degree view of Indian democracy, the book posits ''reasoned argumentation, objective enquiry, secularism, civil liberty and compassion as indispensable features of a democracy''. ''Elections and electoral politics are characteristic features of a vibrant democracy. Since elections keep happening in some part of India or the other throughout the year, electoral issues and debates are always in the news. This book provides a solid analysis of electoral, legal and regulatory issues that the people of India need to know. A significant aspect of the book is pure, authentic data from elections from the beginning till now,'' Quraishi said in a statement. He added that the book is a ''mine of information'' for the media, academics, politicians and young readers, especially those preparing for civil service examinations.

In the book, Quraishi has examined key questions that face India today: ''What foundational principles must be definitive to our ideas of nationhood, citizenship and democracy? How may we enliven our national discourse with a renewed spirit of inquiry and imaginative erudition, and mid-course correction?''. ''As the country gears up for what will be the world's biggest election yet in 2024, we bring to readers a definitive book on India's elections - S.Y. Quraishi's India's Experiment with Democracy. Dr Quraishi is India's foremost expert on electoral politics, and this book is essential reading for anyone who wishes to know more about the history, processes and issues related to not just elections but also the functioning and well-being of India's democracy,'' Swati Chopra, associate publisher, HarperCollins India, said.

In the advance praise of the book, former foreign secretary Shiv Shankar Menon said that it discusses India's electoral machinery at the centre and state to suggest improvement in the voting system. ''Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi has distilled his vast experience and knowledge about elections in this timely volume on India's apex and state electoral landscape. This timely volume discusses India's electoral machinery at [the] centre and states and suggests how we might improve the voting system and address some deficiencies, including the Election Commission's crisis of credibility. One hopes that the message of this book is heeded by the powers that be,'' Menon said.

