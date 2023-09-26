Left Menu

Magic Bus India Foundation rolls out 2nd phase of Future X prog

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:30 IST
Magic Bus India Foundation rolls out 2nd phase of Future X prog
Non-profit organisation Magic Bus India Foundation on Tuesday rolled out the second phase of its livelihood programme that aims to equip young people with 21st-century skills.

The programme, Future X, will enable Magic Bus to reach 4,000 young people in the current year of implementation (2023-24), and a cumulative 70,000 young people by the end of 2027 across 23 centres, the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

This phase of the programme will be implemented across seven key centres spread across five cities, including Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, Sanatorium Tambaram, and Adyar in Chennai, Secunderabad and Panjagutta in Hyderabad, Govandi in Mumbai, and Peeragarhi in Delhi.

The programme, supported by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation since 2020, will indirectly benefit 80,000-1,00,000 college-going youth each year.

Future X is designed to enhance employment opportunities for young people and prepare them for the workforce by providing diverse learning channels, including in-person sessions focussed on life and employability skills, learning enhancement through group work and peer-to-peer learning, as well as sessions on digital and spoken English.

The programme will also use low-cost AI-enabled mediums to support youth in learning at their own pace and will be facilitated through live chat assistance to resolve queries and by hosting videos of key skills, it added.

