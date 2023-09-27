Toddler seriously injured after being attacked by stray dog in Kerala

A two-year-old-boy suffered severe injuries after a stray dog bit off a portion of one of his ears in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The shocking incident was reported from Anakkara in Thrithala here on Tuesday night.

The stray dog attacked the child and bit off a portion of his right ear when he was sitting along with his parents in front of his house around 7.30 pm, family members said.

Son of Mohammed, a resident of Anakkara Village panchayat here, the child was soon rushed to the Government Medical College in neighbouring Thrissur district.

''The incident happened when the family members, including the child, were sitting at the portico of their house. The dog suddenly emerged from the dark and attacked them. The child was seriously injured...a portion of his right ear was bitten off by the stray dog,'' a ward member of Anakkara panchayat told PTI.

The blood test of the child was done and other procedures were going on at the hospital, he said.

The stray dog menace has been a serious concern in many districts of Kerala.

Children and senior citizens mostly fall pray to its attack in the state.

