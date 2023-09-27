Left Menu

Toddler seriously injured after being attacked by stray dog in Kerala

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:40 IST
Toddler seriously injured after being attacked by stray dog in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old-boy suffered severe injuries after a stray dog bit off a portion of one of his ears in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The shocking incident was reported from Anakkara in Thrithala here on Tuesday night.

The stray dog attacked the child and bit off a portion of his right ear when he was sitting along with his parents in front of his house around 7.30 pm, family members said.

Son of Mohammed, a resident of Anakkara Village panchayat here, the child was soon rushed to the Government Medical College in neighbouring Thrissur district.

''The incident happened when the family members, including the child, were sitting at the portico of their house. The dog suddenly emerged from the dark and attacked them. The child was seriously injured...a portion of his right ear was bitten off by the stray dog,'' a ward member of Anakkara panchayat told PTI.

The blood test of the child was done and other procedures were going on at the hospital, he said.

The stray dog menace has been a serious concern in many districts of Kerala.

Children and senior citizens mostly fall pray to its attack in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023