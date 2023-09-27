Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia ranked 2nd among Indian institutions in Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024

The Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Educations World University Rankings 2024, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday.The university was ranked sixth in the list last year, she added.This performance reflects the JMIs growing international presence and outreach, besides its impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Education's World University Rankings (2024), Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday.

The university was ranked sixth in the list last year, she added.

''This performance reflects the JMI's growing international presence and outreach, besides its impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching. The university would improve its performance and that would increase its ranking further in the coming years,'' Akhtar said.

According to a statement issued by the JMI, the university has been placed in the 501-600 band by the international ranking agency for the second consecutive year, despite a substantial increase in the number of the participating institutions.

''The press statement issued by Times Higher Education (THE) said that JMI secured maximum scores in research quality, teaching quality, international outlook and industry in the ranking. THE's World University Rankings 2024 are the most comprehensive, rigorous and balanced global ranking,'' the JMI statement read.

