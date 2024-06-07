Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Four Indian Medical Students Drown in Russia

Four Indian medical students studying in Russia drowned in the River Volkhov near St. Petersburg. They were students at Novgorod State University. The Indian mission in Russia is coordinating with the Russian authorities to return the bodies to their families and provide proper assistance.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a heart-wrenching incident, four Indian medical students drowned in the River Volkhov near St. Petersburg, Russia. The tragedy occurred when one of the students waded into the river and faced difficulties, prompting her four companions to come to her aid.

Sadly, three of them also met the same fate, while a third student was rescued by locals. These students, aged between 18 and 20, were pursuing their medical education at Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has assured that efforts are being made to repatriate the bodies to their families as swiftly as possible, while expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Consulate General in St Petersburg is working closely with local authorities in Veliky Novgorod to expedite the process.

