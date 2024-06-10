Dharmendra Pradhan Retains Education Ministry; Jayant Chaudhary Takes Dual Role
Dharmendra Pradhan continues as education minister in Modi's government, with Jayant Chaudhary appointed as minister of state for education and also as MoS (Independent Charge) of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Pradhan, a key figure in BJP, brings years of experience, while Chaudhary strengthens his political legacy in the NDA.
In a significant announcement, Dharmendra Pradhan will continue as the education minister in the new Narendra Modi government, the President Secretariat announced on Monday.
Additionally, Jayant Chaudhary, taking on a prominent dual role, has been appointed the minister of state for education and MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Pradhan, an influential leader and veteran politician, was inducted into the Union Cabinet for the third time on Sunday after a substantial victory in Odisha's Sambalpur by over 1.19 lakh votes. He is recognized for implementing the ambitious National Education Policy (NEP) and being the longest-serving Union minister for petroleum and natural gas.
