Tailor's Son from Latur Cracks Four Competitive Exams, Eyes Class 1 Officer Dream

Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, a 24-year-old from a poor family in Latur, Maharashtra, remarkably cleared four competitive exams. Despite already securing multiple government positions, including a Civil Engineer Assistant, he is determined to achieve his dream of becoming a Class 1 officer.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:12 IST
In a striking demonstration of talent and determination, a 24-year-old Latur resident and tailor's son has achieved a milestone by cracking four competitive examinations in Maharashtra. Yet, his journey doesn't end here; he aspires to become a Class 1 officer.

Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, from Nilanga town in Latur district, surmounted significant financial challenges through sheer diligence. His father, Vishwanath Jadhav, works as a tailor, exemplifying the family's humble background.

Remarkably, Narsing cleared the Civil Engineer Assistant (CEA) examination on his first attempt, securing a position in the Public Works Department in Parbhani district. Additionally, he topped the junior engineer exam in Palghar Zilla Parishad and succeeded in two other CEA examinations within different Maharashtra departments. These impressive results are a testament to his unwavering dedication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

