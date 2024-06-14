Tailor's Son from Latur Cracks Four Competitive Exams, Eyes Class 1 Officer Dream

In a striking demonstration of talent and determination, a 24-year-old Latur resident and tailor's son has achieved a milestone by cracking four competitive examinations in Maharashtra. Yet, his journey doesn't end here; he aspires to become a Class 1 officer.

Narsing Vishwanath Jadhav, from Nilanga town in Latur district, surmounted significant financial challenges through sheer diligence. His father, Vishwanath Jadhav, works as a tailor, exemplifying the family's humble background.

Remarkably, Narsing cleared the Civil Engineer Assistant (CEA) examination on his first attempt, securing a position in the Public Works Department in Parbhani district. Additionally, he topped the junior engineer exam in Palghar Zilla Parishad and succeeded in two other CEA examinations within different Maharashtra departments. These impressive results are a testament to his unwavering dedication.

