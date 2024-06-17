Left Menu

CRPF Empowers Fallen Heroes' Children with Education: 31 Universities Join Hands

The CRPF has partnered with 31 universities to aid the children of personnel killed in action or awarded gallantry medals by providing them seats in technical streams. The initiative, which started last year, waives tuition fees for selected students who secure a minimum of 60% in their exams.

The CRPF has initiated a crucial scheme aimed at securing educational opportunities for the children of its personnel who have either been killed in action or honored with gallantry medals. In collaboration with 31 universities, including 22 in Tamil Nadu, the CRPF ensures seats in technical courses such as AI and computer science through special MoUs.

Launched last year, this initiative is now showing results, offering tuition-free education for the entire course duration, excluding hostel and mess charges. M Dhinakaran, CRPF Deputy Inspector General in Avadi, emphasizes that these welfare measures aim to secure futures for the families of their brave personnel.

Noteworthy beneficiaries include Karthika S, daughter of slain head constable M Subramaniam, and Difixlin Josy C M, whose father sacrificed his life during an anti-Maoist operation. Both are now pursuing B.Tech courses, with the CRPF facilitating their admissions. The scheme exemplifies the paramilitary force's commitment to taking care of its own.

