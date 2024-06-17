Left Menu

NCERT's New Policy: Bharat & India Interchangeably in Textbooks

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani announced that the terms 'Bharat' and 'India' will be used interchangeably in school textbooks as per the Constitution. This decision follows a panel's suggestion to replace 'India' with 'Bharat', reflecting ongoing debates on how history and identity are portrayed in educational materials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:31 IST
NCERT's Director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, has confirmed that school textbooks will use 'Bharat' and 'India' interchangeably, mirroring the country's Constitution. The announcement comes amid recommendations from a high-level social science panel to substitute 'India' with 'Bharat' in educational texts, emphasizing a historical and cultural narrative.

In a recent interaction with PTI editors, Saklani clarified that NCERT upholds the constitutional use of both terms, reflecting no bias towards either. 'Wherever it suits, we will use India or Bharat,' he stated, dismissing any debate on the matter as 'useless'.

This move by NCERT aligns with earlier proposals to replace 'ancient history' with 'classical history' and incorporate the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) across subjects. The debate over terminology exemplifies broader discussions on national identity within educational content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

