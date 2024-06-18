India's AI Talent Boom: Specialized Programs Leading the Charge

India's technology sector is currently experiencing an extraordinary surge in the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) talent. A recent report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights a remarkable 67% year-over-year growth in AI engineering roles.

This growth is driven by emerging technologies, a skilled workforce, and government incentives, making India a pivotal hub for developing cutting-edge AI capabilities. In response to this rising demand, educational institutions like Great Learning have introduced modules on Generative AI in their programs.

Specialized educational programs are essential for professionals aiming to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Great Learning offers a variety of AI and Machine Learning courses in collaboration with top universities globally, providing both theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare learners for AI and data-driven roles.

