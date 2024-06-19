Left Menu

Owaisi Slams NDA Over NEET Irregularities: Calls for Re-exam

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the NDA government for alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored re-examination. He accused Prime Minister Modi of destroying students' futures and called for state-level entrance exams. Protests and legal petitions have emerged following allegations of exam misconduct.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:15 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the NDA government over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, insisting on a Supreme Court-supervised re-examination.

Addressing a public meeting at Darussalam, Owaisi condemned what he termed the 'mockery' of the NEET exam, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ruining students' futures and disappointing their parents. The medical entrance test, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, has been marred by allegations of question paper leaks and other misconduct, prompting protests and legal action nationwide.

Owaisi also charged that NEET favors children from affluent families and called for entrance exams to be conducted by state governments. He further criticized the BJP government, labeling it 'anti-education', and urged Modi to address the re-examination issue in his 'Man ki Baat'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

