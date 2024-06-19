Arunachal Youth Gears Up for NDA: Governor’s Inspiring Interaction

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik engaged with students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, which is located in Jairampur, Changlang district. These students are currently preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Their meeting took place on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik shared his personal experiences, offering inspiring insights aimed at their success. He emphasized that overcoming the UPSC and Staff Selection Board (SSB) exams are significant challenges. A high score in the UPSC written exam is critical for making the merit list and securing selection for the NDA, he pointed out.

The Governor urged the students to invest diligent efforts into their written exams and stressed the significance of broad general awareness. He advised them to seek knowledge from various sources, including inspiring and successful individuals, the internet, and war hero narratives.

Governor Parnaik underscored the nobility of serving in the armed forces, describing it as a career filled with leadership opportunities and service to the nation. He suggested that educational institutions should consider holding pre-UPSC examinations and establishing obstacle courses to better prepare students for the SSB and NDA selection process.

Expressing his hopes, the Governor shared his desire to see more youth from Arunachal Pradesh enroll in the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, and Officers Training Academy, thereby bringing pride to the state. As part of their preparation, NDA aspirants from across Arunachal Pradesh undertook a two-month training course at Bhonsala Military School, Nasik, funded by Vivekananda Kendra in Arunachal Pradesh.

