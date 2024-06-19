DMK Student Wing's Protest Against NEET: Push for Tamil Nadu Exemption

The DMK's student wing announced a protest on June 24, aimed at securing the President's assent for a Tamil Nadu Bill exempting the state from the NEET exam. Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan labeled NEET as fraudulent, reiterating the DMK's continuous opposition since its inception. The protest, set to take place near Valluvar Kottam, highlights the need to address the exam's irregularities and condemns the BJP's autocratic stance on maintaining the national test despite student suicides.

The demonstration seeks to hold accountable those responsible for NEET irregularities and criticizes the BJP regime for its alleged social injustices. Ezhilarasan, also an MLA, argues that NEET prevents poor students from accessing medical education, lacks equality, and denies opportunities to rural students. The widespread opposition to the test is underscored by ongoing irregularities, with DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemning the exam as fundamentally unjust.

