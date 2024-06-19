National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under Scrutiny Amid Irregularities in Bihar

The Union education ministry has initiated a probe into irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 conducted in Patna, Bihar, as they seek a detailed report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit. Officials indicated that allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices have ignited protests across several cities and led to multiple legal filings in high courts and the Supreme Court.

'Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report,' stated a high-ranking ministry official.

The government stresses its commitment to ensuring the integrity of examinations and safeguarding students' interests. The Centre, along with the National Testing Agency, had previously told the Supreme Court that 1,563 candidates would have their compensatory marks rescinded, with the option of a retest open to them. This year's examination saw participation from around 24 lakh candidates, and despite the controversies, the results were announced on June 4.

