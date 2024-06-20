NSUI Protest Erupts Over UGC-NET Cancellation Amid Allegations of Corruption

Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained on Thursday while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence against the abrupt cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry had ordered the examination's cancellation late Wednesday night, citing concerns about the exam's integrity. This led to a significant backlash from NSUI, whose national president Varun Choudhary spearheaded the demonstration.

The protesters, who accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of corruption and demanded an urgent investigation, chanted slogans against the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister. In a dramatic display, Choudhary tossed a bag of counterfeit currency into the air, symbolizing the alleged corruption.

Furthermore, the demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)