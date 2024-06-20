Left Menu

NSUI Protest Erupts Over UGC-NET Cancellation Amid Allegations of Corruption

Several members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence against the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, alleging corruption within the National Testing Agency (NTA). Led by NSUI president Varun Choudhary, the protesters demanded a probe into the alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST
Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained on Thursday while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence against the abrupt cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry had ordered the examination's cancellation late Wednesday night, citing concerns about the exam's integrity. This led to a significant backlash from NSUI, whose national president Varun Choudhary spearheaded the demonstration.

The protesters, who accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of corruption and demanded an urgent investigation, chanted slogans against the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister. In a dramatic display, Choudhary tossed a bag of counterfeit currency into the air, symbolizing the alleged corruption.

Furthermore, the demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

