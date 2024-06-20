India's First Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management Launches in East India

New Delhi, Delhi: In a landmark collaboration, the India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) and Sri Sri University (SSU) have inaugurated India's first Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management. The ceremony, held at the Art of Living International Centre in Bangalore, witnessed the convergence of numerous dignitaries including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of SSU, and Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate.

This pioneering center is set to offer students unparalleled access to IRM's global resources and training, aiming to nurture experts in risk-informed business leadership, entrepreneurship, and corporate management. The initiative will address critical risk areas such as disaster preparedness, cyber security, and financial stability, while enhancing continuous learning and networking within the IRM India ecosystem.

Hersh Shah underscored the center's role in developing future-ready, risk-intelligent professionals who can navigate the complexities of the modern world. Prof. Rajita Kulkarni echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's alignment with SSU's commitment to innovative education. The initiative is poised to produce over 10,000 certified professionals, fortifying the business landscape with resilient and sustainable practices.

