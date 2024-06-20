Left Menu

India's First Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management Launches in East India

The India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management partnered with Sri Sri University to establish India's first Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management in East India. The center aims to provide risk management education and resources, fostering resilient business leadership and addressing various critical risks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:13 IST
India's First Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management Launches in East India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi: In a landmark collaboration, the India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) and Sri Sri University (SSU) have inaugurated India's first Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management. The ceremony, held at the Art of Living International Centre in Bangalore, witnessed the convergence of numerous dignitaries including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of SSU, and Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate.

This pioneering center is set to offer students unparalleled access to IRM's global resources and training, aiming to nurture experts in risk-informed business leadership, entrepreneurship, and corporate management. The initiative will address critical risk areas such as disaster preparedness, cyber security, and financial stability, while enhancing continuous learning and networking within the IRM India ecosystem.

Hersh Shah underscored the center's role in developing future-ready, risk-intelligent professionals who can navigate the complexities of the modern world. Prof. Rajita Kulkarni echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's alignment with SSU's commitment to innovative education. The initiative is poised to produce over 10,000 certified professionals, fortifying the business landscape with resilient and sustainable practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024