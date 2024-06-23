NEET-UG Retest Centre in Chandigarh Shuts Doors as No Students Show Up

A NEET-UG retest center in Chandigarh experienced an unexpected turn of events on Sunday when no students appeared for the examination. Despite thorough preparations, including the deployment of police and invigilators, the authorities at St Joseph's Senior Secondary School in Sector-44 had to shut the gates by 1:30 pm.

The retest was scheduled from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make up for time lost at six centers. The test aimed to provide another chance for 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks during the initial exam.

This year's NEET-UG, held on May 5, saw around 24 lakh candidates. Following the announcement of results on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities emerged, leading to mass protests and legal actions. In response, the NTA's Director General Subodh Singh was replaced, and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was initiated. The Union education ministry has also formed a seven-member panel to recommend reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)